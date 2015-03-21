(Adds detail on affected flights)
FRANKFURT, March 21 Pilots at Lufthansa
staged a fourth straight day of walkouts on Saturday,
grounding almost half of the German airline's lucrative
long-haul flights in a protracted row over early retirement
benefits and cost cuts.
Lufthansa cancelled 74 of a total 160 long-haul connections
scheduled for Saturday, affecting about 20,000 passengers.
A few short and medium-distance flights were cancelled too,
due to the knock-on effect of a strike on Friday, a spokesman
said. Cargo traffic was affected on Saturday as well, although
15 of 18 flights still took off on time, he added.
Lufthansa hopes traffic will largely get back to normal on
Sunday, although a few long-haul flights could be cancelled as a
result of Saturday's walkouts, the spokesman said.
The airline wants to cut spending to levels nearer those of
its rivals. It is being squeezed by budget firms Ryanair
and easyJet on European routes and by airlines such as
Turkish and Emirates on long-haul flights.
Strikes cost it more than 200 million euros ($214 million)
in lost operating profit last year, and losses are mounting
again as pilots hold their 15th walkout since last April.
The airline's dispute with pilots involves early retirement
benefits that the VC pilots' union wants to keep but which
Lufthansa wants to change for new hires.
The pilots also want Lufthansa to enter mediation on other
outstanding issues, such as pay and bringing costs down on
flights to tourist destinations.
Lufthansa has rejected the demand.
The airline is also due to start separate wage talks on
Monday with services union Verdi, which represents about 33,000
Lufthansa workers on the ground at IT unit Lufthansa Systems,
catering unit LSG, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo.
($1 = 0.9360 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Editing
by Mark Potter)