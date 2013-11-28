(Corrects number of affected flights in paragraphs 1 and 2. Number given was for the total over three days, not per day)

FRANKFURT Nov 28 German airline Lufthansa is cancelling around a hundred flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport over the next three days due to a strike by ground staff over cost cutting measures.

Lufthansa would normally operate about 100 flights between German airports and Charles de Gaulle, one of Europe's busiest hubs, during the period of the planned strike.

Around 155 workers are taking part in the stoppage from 0330 GMT on Friday to 0330 GMT on Monday, to protest against plans by Lufthansa to outsource ground operations at Charles de Gaulle to a third-party provider.

Lufthansa, like other airlines hit hard by the economic downturn in Europe and increasing competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf airlines, is in the midst of a cost-cutting programme that aims to improve profits by 1.5 billion euros.

According to the Unsa union, which represents Lufthansa France staff, the move would threaten 199 jobs.

"It's all the more unbearable that the group is much more profitable than, say, Air France," said Franck Bonot, a representative of Unsa.

Lufthansa said the outsourcing plan at Charles de Gaulle is the option which secures the most jobs.

"We started a formal consultation process with the workers' council and discussions with the unions in September, which is currently ongoing," a spokesman for Lufthansa said on Thursday.

Bonot said more strikes were possible but the union would wait to assess the situation after meeting with management on Dec. 5.

Passengers booked on affected flights over the weekend will be able to rebook or refund their flights free of charge, Lufthansa said. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach in Frankfurt and Natalie Huet in Paris; writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)