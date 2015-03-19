BERLIN, March 19 Pilots at Lufthansa
will strike again on long-haul flights on Saturday, their union
said on Thursday.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) grounded more than
half of Lufthansa's long-haul flights on Thursday and is
extending the strike to short- and medium-haul flights on
Friday.
The union, which is trying to pressure management in a
protracted row over early retirement benefits and cost cuts,
said pilots would strike on long-haul and cargo flights on
Saturday.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to levels nearer those of
its rivals as it is squeezed by budget carriers Ryanair
and easyJet on European routes and airlines such as
Turkish and Emirates on long-haul flights.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)