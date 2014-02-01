FRANKFURT Feb 1 Deutsche Bank's fund management unit DWS is growing impatient with German airline Lufthansa's delay in appointing a new chief executive, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Henning Gebhardt, a fund manager at DWS, told the paper Lufthansa was taking too long to appoint a successor to Christoph Franz who said in September he would leave to join Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche.

Lufthansa has a potential replacement candidate in the form of Carsten Spohr, who is currently in charge of the passenger airline business, Gebhardt was quoted as saying.

"As investors we have the impression that Carsten Spohr is the right man for the top job," Gerbhardt told the paper. DWS is Germany's largest retail fund manager. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sophie Hares)