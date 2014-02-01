FRANKFURT Feb 1 Deutsche Bank's fund
management unit DWS is growing impatient with German airline
Lufthansa's delay in appointing a new chief executive,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
Henning Gebhardt, a fund manager at DWS, told the paper
Lufthansa was taking too long to appoint a successor to
Christoph Franz who said in September he would leave to join
Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche.
Lufthansa has a potential replacement candidate in the form
of Carsten Spohr, who is currently in charge of the passenger
airline business, Gebhardt was quoted as saying.
"As investors we have the impression that Carsten Spohr is
the right man for the top job," Gerbhardt told the paper. DWS is
Germany's largest retail fund manager.
