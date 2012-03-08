BERLIN, March 8 German flagship carrier
Deutsche Lufthansa said it was adding 61 connections
in its summer timetable including new destinations like Shenyang
and Qingdao in China, where demand for air travel is growing
rapidly.
"Close to 16 million people live in the catchment area of
Shenyang and Qingdao, equivalent to the population of the 20
biggest German cities," Jens Bischof, sales chief at Lufthansa's
passenger airline business, told journalists on Thursday.
The region around Shenyang, about 700 kilometers from the
capital Beijing, is rife with automobile and aircraft
manufacturers as well as chemical companies and IT firms that
drive economic growth there, Lufthansa said.
Qingdao, meanwhile, is home to China's third-largest port,
making it a hub for the oil-refining industry and goods traffic,
and also boasts beach resorts.
Lufthansa is also taking up routes from Germany to Knock in
Ireland, France's Montpellier, Odessa in Ukraine and Pula in
Croatia in the summer schedule that comes into effect on March
25 and ends on Oct. 27.
The move comes after Lufthansa halted services to Guangzhou
in China, India's Kolkata and Hyderabad, Klagenfurt in Austria,
Calgary in Canada and Bursa in Turkey because of the routes'
lagging profitability.
Lufthansa on Wednesday said it made a net loss of 13 million
euros ($17.1 million) in 2011, after taking a
larger-than-expected charge on the sale of its British Midland
unit, and would pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)