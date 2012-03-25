ZURICH, March 25 German flagship airline
Deutsche Lufthansa is looking at job cuts in
Switzerland as part of group-wide cost-saving measures, its
chief executive was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on
Sunday.
"We are intensively looking into location-related costs,"
Christoph Franz told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper in an
interview.
"(Switzerland) is a relatively expensive location. We will
have to consider, to what extent and where we can still afford
to carry out personnel-intensive services."
Airline Swiss belongs to parent company Lufthansa.
Franz said there were as yet no numbers for potential job
cuts, but the company was looking at administrative positions,
such as sales and human resources roles.
Lufthansa plans to cut costs by 1.5 billion euros by the end
of 2014. It has not said what specific measures it plans or how
many jobs may be cut, but said it aims to pool purchasing
volumes and slash administrative staff costs, among others.
In a separate interview with newspaper Der Sonntag, Franz
said the strong Swiss franc had put costs under pressure. He
said the group must consider whether to outsource certain
service functions.
