FRANKFURT Jan 4 German carrier Deutsche
Lufthansa plans to hire temporary staff as flight
attendants for routes to and from Berlin's new airport to cut
costs.
A spokesman for Lufthansa told Reuters on Wednesday about
200 flight attendants will be employed by a Lufthansa-owned temp
agency rather than by the airline itself.
While entry-level salaries will be on a par with those at
Lufthansa -- 1,700 euros ($2,200) gross salary per month plus
benefits -- contracts will end after two years. The temporary
crew can then apply for a new job with Lufthansa.
The plan has come to the attention of trade union Verdi. "We
believe that Lufthansa is in breach of current law," a
spokeswoman said.
Lufthansa last month announced it will launch a new
cost-cutting programme this year as a weakening global economy
and high fuel costs hit profit.
($1 = 0.7661 euro)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Dan Lalor)