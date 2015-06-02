By Victoria Bryan
| FRANKFURT, June 2
FRANKFURT, June 2 Germany's Lufthansa
will levy from September a 16-euro ($18) surcharge on tickets
not booked through its own websites and other direct sales
channels, in a bid to boost the amount it earns per ticket, it
said on Tuesday.
Airlines have been trying to regain control of their ticket
sales, especially as they try to make more money by unbundling
services and charging passengers separately for luggage, seat
requests, food and other amenities.
Lufthansa said on Tuesday the percentage of revenue it
generated from the sale of flight tickets had been steadily
decreasing at a time when its costs to use global distribution
systems (GDSs) - which enable travel agencies to book flights,
hotels and car rentals with the primary service providers - were
running at over 100 million euros a year.
Lufthansa said these costs include paying for some GDS
services which are only partly used by its airlines and
therefore a new "Distribution Cost" surcharge of 16 euros will
be levied on every ticket issued by a booking channel using a
GDS. It added that travel agencies would be able to book tickets
without incurring the surcharge by using Lufthansa's own online
portal, www.LHGroup-agent.com.
"While other service and system partners in the (GDS) value
chain are recording increasing margins and returns, our
airline's earnings have been compromised over time," Lufthansa
Chief Commercial Officer Jens Bischof said in a statement.
Lufthansa is fighting to cut costs and improve profits in
order to pay for new planes and battle competition from low-cost
rivals and fast-growing Gulf carriers. It has seen a steady fall
over the past year in yield - the average fare paid per
passenger carried and kilometre flown.
In addition to the ticketing shake-up, Lufthansa is also set
to introduce new ticket prices this summer, which will see
economy class fares classified as "light", "classic" and "flex",
depending on whether passengers want to pay for just a full
ticket or have other options included.
Other airlines have also taken steps to tighten their grip
on ticket sales. IAG airlines British Airways and
Iberia, for example, briefly withdrew their tickets from sale
via a website run by online travel group eDreams.com last year.
Lufthansa's decision, which also affects tickets for
flights operated by group airlines Austrian, Swiss and Brussels,
drew ire from global distribution system provider Amadeus IT
.
Madrid-based Amadeus, which competes with Sabre and
Travelport, and has a market share of just over 42
percent, said the decision would penalise travellers as any
higher IT costs incurred by travel agents could be passed on to
customers.
"This new model will make comparison and transparency more
difficult because travellers will now be forced to go to
multiple channels to search for the best fares. Ultimately, the
industry overall stands to lose from this distribution model,"
it said in a statement.
Its shares were broadly flat at 41.48 euros at 1420 GMT.
($1=0.8986 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)