BERLIN, Sept 23 Cabin crew at Lufthansa's
budget carrier Eurowings are threatening fresh strike
action from October in a row over contracts at the carrier,
their union said on Friday.
"Major industrial action at Eurowings can no longer be ruled
out," Nicoley Baublies, chief negotiator at cabin crew union UFO
told Reuters.
The union has been trying to agree new contracts for
Eurowings staff in Germany for two years and Baublies said the
union broke talks off a few days ago after management failed to
stick to assurances it had made.
Lufthansa is using the regional carrier as the base for
low-cost expansion and is combining it with its Germanwings
operations.
The Eurowings talks are separate from an agreement between
Lufthansa and UFO for staff at its main Lufthansa brand and
Germanwings, for which a deal was agreed over the summer.
