FRANKFURT Oct 5 Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings are preparing to strike next week in a row over contracts, the leader of their union, UFO, said on Friday.

"We are preparing massive industrial action at Eurowings for next week," Nicoley Baublies told Reuters.

Lufthansa is using the regional carrier as the base for low-cost expansion and is combining it with its Germanwings operations. The union has been trying to agree new contracts for Eurowings staff in Germany for two years.

According to a letter to Eurowings staff seen by Reuters, the carrier's management has worked up an amended offer to cabin crew, but UFO's Baublies said he was unaware of any new terms.

The Eurowings talks are separate from an agreement between Lufthansa and UFO for staff at its main Lufthansa brand and Germanwings, for which a deal was agreed over the summer. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)