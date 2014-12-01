* Pilots stage ninth strike this year
* Lufthansa cancels 1,350 flights on Monday and Tuesday
* Strike to affect 150,000 passengers
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Pilots at Lufthansa
started a two-day walkout on Monday, their ninth strike this
year, forcing Germany's flagship airline to cancel close to half
of all scheduled flights and leaving thousands of travellers
stranded.
The 1,350 cancelled flights will affect 150,000 passengers
and wipe several more millions of euros off the airline's
earnings, according to analysts.
Lufthansa and trade union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have been
at loggerheads for months over an early retirement scheme for
pilots that was developed decades ago. The most recent round of
talks collapsed on Friday.
"The negotiations failed because we just cannot agree on key
points ... Lufthansa basically wants to get rid of the
collective agreement and have new colleagues receive no more
benefits," VC board member Joerg Handwerg told Reuters TV.
VC, representing about 5,400 Lufthansa pilots, is fighting
to keep the scheme, which allows pilots to retire at the age of
55 and still receive up to 60 percent of their pay before
regular pension payments start at 65.
Lufthansa has said it made concessions in recent talks,
including a 5 percent pay rise, but reiterated it would not
accept a demand that new pilots, as well as those already with
the company, should be able to retire at 55.
The airline is striving to cut costs as it battles stiff
competition from budget airlines and Gulf-based carriers.
CHRISTMAS CONCERNS
"If you want to go somewhere on vacation and have it ruined
for you, it's not OK. They should sit down and come to an
agreement," Lufthansa passenger Elfriede Bretagne told Reuters
TV in Frankfurt, at Germany's busiest airport.
Industrial action in the dispute has already wiped 160
million euros ($200 million) off Lufthansa's operating profit,
adding to pressure from a stuttering global economy and
increased competition.
The carrier lowered its profit guidance for 2015 for a
second time this October, and is expanding budget brand
Germanwings to better compete with the likes of Ryanair
and easyJet.
Lufthansa's supervisory board is due to approve plans for
the Germanwings expansion at a meeting this week.
Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said further walk outs in the
coming weeks could be even more damaging.
"We see any strike threats in the immediate run up to the
busy Christmas period as representing an even more significant
risk than those scheduled for today and tomorrow," he said.
At 1500 GMT, Lufthansa shares were down 0.3 percent at 14.31
euros.
The Germany-wide strike is to last from midday (1100 GMT) on
Monday to 1159 pm (2259 GMT) on Tuesday for short- and
medium-haul flights, as well as from 3 am (0200 GMT) to 1159 pm
(2259 GMT) on Tuesday for long-haul flights.
Pilots flying for Lufthansa Cargo will strike from 3 am to
1159 pm on Tuesday. Germanwings flights are not affected.
($1 = 0.8032 euro)
