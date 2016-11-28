CORRECTED-N.Korean missile reached altitude of about 560 km - official
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 Lufthansa is cancelling about 1,700 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by pilots, it said on Twitter on Monday.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday, after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.
Lufthansa said it would operate 2,184 of a planned 3,000 flights on Tuesday and 2,110 of 3,000 flights on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.