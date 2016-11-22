BERLIN Nov 22 Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr said Wednesday's 24-hour walkout of its
pilots was set to cost the group a high single-digit million
euro amount for the day.
Spohr spoke on Tuesday following a meeting on aviation
policy with German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt, adding
that he expected 75,000 passengers to be affected by the strike.
Germany's biggest airline in a statement earlier on Tuesday
said it had cancelled 876 out of roughly 3,000 flights scheduled
for Wednesday, affecting about 100,000 passengers.
Spohr also said he was not interested in taking on more than
the 40 planes from Air Berlin planned as part of a wet
lease deal.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)