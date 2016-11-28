CORRECTED-N.Korean missile reached altitude of about 560 km - official
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 A Munich labour court on Monday rejected a request by Lufthansa to issue a temporary injunction averting a strike by the German flagship carrier's pilots on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to union Vereinigung Cockpit.
The court had no immediate comment.
Lufthansa earlier said it was cancelling around 1,700 flights over the next two days due to the strike, which the union called due to a long-running dispute about pay. Four days of strikes already forced the carrier to scrap 2,800 flights last week. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.