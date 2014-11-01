FRANKFURT Nov 1 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will abstain from industrial action
during negotiations with airline Lufthansa over pay
and early retirement benefits, Germany's Focus magazine
reported.
A dispute between Lufthansa and the union has resulted in
repeated strikes at Lufthansa this year affecting thousands of
passengers. Shares in Lufthansa have lost 15 percent of their
value over the last three months due to the strikes as well as
concerns over Ebola.
"We are currently in talks with Lufthansa. During the talks
we will not strike," Ilja Schulz, president of Vereiningung
Cockpit, was quoted as telling Focus, according to an advance
excerpt of its Monday edition.
Vereinigung Cockpit could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)