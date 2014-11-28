* Strikes possible at Lufthansa, cargo and Germanwings units
* Repeated strikes have affected thousands of passengers
this year
(Adds details, previous strikes, Lufthansa profit warning,
train drivers)
FRANKFURT Nov 28 German pilots union VC said
late on Friday that talks with carrier Deutsche Lufthansa
over early retirement benefits have broken down and
that new strikes are possible any time.
"From now, strike action is to be expected again at any time
at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings," the union said
in a statement.
The row is over proposed changes to an early retirement
scheme for pilots that was developed decades ago, when they had
to stop work at age 55.
"Unfortunately, Lufthansa's management has not seized upon
our proposals for compromise and continues to insist on their
maximum demands," the statement said.
The dispute between Germany's largest airline and the union
has resulted in repeated strikes this year, affecting thousands
of passengers.
Eight walkouts by staff this year wiped 160 million euros
($200 million) off the carrier's operating profit, adding to
Lufthansa woes such as a stuttering global economy and increased
competition.
As a result, Lufthansa last month lowered its profit
guidance for 2015 for the second time this year, hitting its
shares.
Passenger transport in Germany has also been disrupted by
train drivers strikes this year. The latest walkout earlier this
month thwarted travel plans of Germans planning to go by rail to
celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the Berlin Wall's
fall.
Like the pilots, train drivers have not yet come to an
agreement with their employers.
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Shumaker)