* Strikes possible at Lufthansa, cargo and Germanwings units
* Thousands of passengers hit by repeated strikes this year
FRANKFURT Nov 28 German pilots' union VC said
late on Friday that talks with carrier Deutsche Lufthansa
over early retirement benefits have broken down and
new strikes are possible at any time, although not at Christmas.
Lufthansa said the airline had made concessions in recent
talks, including a 5 percent pay rise.
But it reiterated in emailed comments that it would not
accept a request that new pilots, as well as those already with
the company, should be able to retire at 55.
"From now, strike action is to be expected again at any time
at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings," the union said
in a statement. A spokesman later added that no strikes were
planned at Christmas, but declined to give further details.
The row is over proposed changes to an early retirement
scheme for pilots that was developed decades ago, when they had
to stop work at age 55.
"Unfortunately, Lufthansa's management has not seized upon
our proposals for compromise and continues to insist on their
maximum demands," the statement said.
The dispute has resulted in repeated strikes this year,
affecting thousands of passengers of Germany's largest airline.
Eight walkouts by staff this year wiped 160 million euros
($200 million) off the carrier's operating profit, adding to
pressure from a stuttering global economy and increased
competition.
Lufthansa last month lowered its profit guidance for 2015
for the second time this year, hitting its shares.
Passenger transport in Germany has also been disrupted by
train drivers' strikes this year. The latest walkout earlier
this month thwarted many Germans' plans to travel by rail to
celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the Berlin Wall's
fall.
Like the pilots, train drivers have yet to reach a deal with
their employers.
