FRANKFURT Oct 26 A German union called on cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings to stage a strike on Thursday after wage talks collapsed.

Union UFO said in a statement it would publish further details of the planned strike later on Wednesday.

The two sides held talks this week after Eurowings management put forward a new offer last week, including an average pay increase of around 7 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)