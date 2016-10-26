UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
FRANKFURT Oct 26 A German union called on cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings to stage a strike on Thursday after wage talks collapsed.
Union UFO said in a statement it would publish further details of the planned strike later on Wednesday.
The two sides held talks this week after Eurowings management put forward a new offer last week, including an average pay increase of around 7 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.