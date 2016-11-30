BERLIN Nov 30 Germany's largest carrier
Lufthansa said it is cancelling 40 flights on Thursday
as a result of strikes by some of its German pilots this week.
German pilots represented by the Vereinigung Cockpit union
held walkouts on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, following on
from a four-day strike last week.
The walkouts have led to the cancellation of around 4,500
flights in total.
"Lufthansa plans to operate almost all flights according to
schedule tomorrow. Only 40 flights cancelled due to the strikes
on the preceding days," the airline said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)