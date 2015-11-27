FRANKFURT Nov 27 German pilots union
Vereinigung Cockpit is confident it can come to a deal that will
allow it to take part in a round table organised by Lufthansa
management in a bid to defuse tensions with unions
over job and growth prospects.
Lufthansa asked unions representing the pilots, cabin crew
and ground staff to the meeting on Dec. 2 but the pilots' union
initially said it was be unlikely to take part because of legal
concerns.
"Since then, management has approached us to overcome these
legal hurdles," VC said in an internal document seen by Reuters,
adding it hoped to reach an agreement by the start of next week.
A court had in September halted a strike by the pilots
saying the walkout was over strategic company decisions over
which the union was not allowed to stage a strike. VC feared
that if it took part in the roundtable to discuss jobs and other
strategic decisions, its position could be undermined in the
courts again.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)