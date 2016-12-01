BERLIN Dec 1 German pilots' union Vereinigung
Cockpit said on Thursday it still required more information from
Lufthansa before it could decide whether to resume
failed pay talks, leaving it open whether more strikes are
imminent.
The union has carried out six days of strike action over the
last week, grounding 4,460 flights and affecting over 525,000
Lufthansa customers.
To halt the strikes, Lufthansa said on Wednesday it had
dropped demands that would see pilots working more hours in
exchange for a wage increase. It is offering to raise pilots'
pay by 4.4 percent in two instalments in 2016 and 2017 and make
a one-off payment worth 1.8 months' pay.
But the union said it had not received a formal notification
from Lufthansa about the one-off payment or whether the demands
for concessions in exchange for higher pay were really off the
table.
"VC expects a firm and clear offer in order to be able to
determine resume talks, whether with a mediator or not," it said
in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)