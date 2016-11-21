FRANKFURT Nov 21 Pilots at Lufthansa
will go on strike on Wednesday, increasing pressure in a
long-running pay dispute with the airline's management, their
union said on Monday.
The strike will run for 24 hours from midnight and affect
short-haul and long-haul flights, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said
in a statement.
The pilots are striking after pay talks between management
and the union broke down earlier this month. The two sides are
trying to agree contracts dating back to 2012 and the union is
calling for a pay increase of an average 3.7 percent a year over
a five-year period.
Lufthansa has offered 2.5 percent increase, which the
pilots' union has said equates to a virtual pay freeze.
