FRANKFURT Nov 5 The head of Lufthansa's main cabin crew union said strikes at the carrier are now "unavoidable", after the union reviewed the latest proposals on pensions and early retirement benefits from management.

Lufthansa had tried to encourage the union, which represents around 19,000 flight attendants, back to the negotiating table by sending across on Wednesday some new variants of a deal based around previous proposals.

The union had on Monday said that it would call for a week-long strike from Friday if Lufthansa management did not make a better offer by 1600 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)