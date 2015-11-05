FRANKFURT Nov 5 The head of Lufthansa's
main cabin crew union said strikes at the carrier are
now "unavoidable", after the union reviewed the latest proposals
on pensions and early retirement benefits from management.
Lufthansa had tried to encourage the union, which represents
around 19,000 flight attendants, back to the negotiating table
by sending across on Wednesday some new variants of a deal based
around previous proposals.
The union had on Monday said that it would call for a
week-long strike from Friday if Lufthansa management did not
make a better offer by 1600 GMT on Thursday.
