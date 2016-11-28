CORRECTED-N.Korean missile reached altitude of about 560 km - official
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 Lufthansa has asked a labour court in Munich for a temporary injunction to avert further strikes by its pilots, a spokesman for the German flagship carrier said on Monday.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit had announced on Sunday further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday, after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.
A labour court in Frankfurt last week rejected a request for an injunction. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.