FRANKFURT, June 20 A German cabin crew union on
Saturday said it would not resume talks with Lufthansa
after mediation failed in a dispute over pay and pensions,
adding it would give an update on its next steps on June 22.
Mediators had been expected to present a non-binding
recommendation on June 20.
"Both (mediators) have merely asked us to resume talks. UFO
cannot consider this after negotiations have repeatedly
collapsed," the UFO union said in a statement.
While it did not threaten strike action in the statement,
UFO said it would hold a press conference at 0800 GMT on June 22
to announce its plans.
UFO had said earlier this month that mediation with
Lufthansa looked unlikely to result in an agreement, raising the
prospect of more strike action at the airline.
"We have to assume that Lufthansa is provoking further
industrial action through the collapse of the mediation in order
to realise the company's restructuring without social partners
in a more brutal way," UFO head Nicoley Baublies said in
Saturday's statement.
Lufthansa, meanwhile, said it was prepared to resume talks
with UFO.
Lufthansa, Germany's biggest carrier, is in talks with
various staff groups as it seeks to bring down costs and revamp
pension schemes to better compete with low-cost airlines and
expanding Middle Eastern rivals.
It has already been hit by over a dozen costly strikes over
the last year by its pilots, who are also in talks over pension
benefits and pay and are now also in a mediation process, ruling
out strikes until the end of July.
