* Lufthansa, UFO union had agreed to talk on Monday
* UFO union says progress made in talks
* Union agrees to postpone action until mid-July
* Lufthansa shares closed down 1.86 pct
FRANKFURT, June 29 Talks to resolve a pay
dispute at German airline Lufthansa have made enough
progress to lift the threat of any immediate work stoppages,
flight attendants' union UFO said early on Tuesday.
Lufthansa had faced a June 30 deadline to make concessions
or be hit with one-day strikes by cabin crew workers over the
busy summer holiday season.
Due to the progress in the latest talks, cabin crew union
official Nicoley Baublies told Reuters the start of any possible
industrial action had been pushed back to mid-July at the
earliest.
Lufthansa has been in lengthy talks with various staff
groups to try to cut costs to compete more effectively with
low-cost airlines and Gulf airline rivals.
UFO said earlier on Monday its members were ready to talk
and Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told journalists he
was optimistic that a deal could be reached.
UFO said last week its members would strike on July 1 if
Lufthansa did not put forward a much better offer on pay and
pensions.
More one-day strikes would follow that could last until
Sept. 16, disrupting travel over the lucrative peak summer
season, the union said at the time.
Spohr said the airline needed 24 hours' notice to change
flight plans so it was crucial to come to an agreement on the
negotiation process with unions by the morning of June 30 at the
latest.
The dispute centres around the airline's pension scheme.
Lufthansa has said that low interest rates mean it can no
longer afford the retirement scheme it offers to cabin crew.
The costs of the scheme, which amounted to some 3.7 billion
euros ($4.1 billion) last year, are of particular concern for
the airline because cabin crew can take early retirement from
the age of 55 due to the strains of frequent flying.
It wants employees to contribute more of their salary
towards their pension. UFO wants to keep much of the current
retirement scheme.
Spohr said the airline wanted to ensure that employees who
had been with the company the longest would be least affected by
the pension changes.
Lufthansa shares were down nearly two percent, while the
German blue chip index, hit by the Greek debt crisis,
was down 3.56 percent.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Writing by
Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jane Merriman and Tom Brown)