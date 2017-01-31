* No deal after two weeks of talks led by mediator
* Mediator will now make proposal by Feb 10 to resolve row
* Dispute involves contracts dating back to 2012
(Adds mediator proposal expected by Feb 10)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Pay talks between Lufthansa
management and its pilots' union have ended without
the two sides reaching a deal, and the next step is for the
mediator to propose a solution to the long-running row, the
Vereinigung Cockpit union said on Tuesday.
The two sides held two weeks of talks, led by mediator
Gunter Pleuger, in a bid to resolve a long-running row over pay
contracts dating back to 2012 for around 5,400 Lufthansa pilots.
"Despite intensive discussions, an agreement could not be
reached," VC said in a statement, adding Pleuger would make a
recommendation by Feb. 10.
The two sides will then discuss how to respond to the
recommendation.
Lufthansa's pilots have walked out 15 times since early 2014
over dispute with management on topics including pay and early
retirement, costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in
lost profits.
Most recently, they were on strike for six days in November,
costing the airline a further 100 million euros ($107.5 million)
in profits.
Before the mediation process, the pilots had asked for an
average annual pay increase of 3.7 percent over a five-year
period back-dated to 2012, which is when their last collective
bargaining contract with Lufthansa expired. The pilots say
altogether these increases would amount to a rise of nearly 20
percent on current pay.
Lufthansa had proposed an increase of 4.4 percent in two
instalments in 2016 and 2017, plus a one-off payment worth 1.8
months' pay.
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)