FRANKFURT Feb 10 Lufthansa and
pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will decide next week
whether to accept a deal proposed by a mediator to settle a
long-running labour dispute over issues including pay.
Mediator Gunter Pleuger, a former diplomat, presented his
proposal behind closed doors on Friday, while Lufthansa and VC
agreed to make a decision on Feb. 15 over whether or not to
accept, a spokesman for the airline said.
Lufthansa's pilots have walked out 15 times since early 2014
over disputes with management on topics including pay and early
retirement, costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in
lost profits.
Most recently, they were on strike for six days in November,
costing the airline a further 100 million euros ($106 million)
in profits.
Before the mediation process, the pilots had asked for an
average annual pay increase of 3.7 percent over a five-year
period back-dated to 2012, which is when their last collective
bargaining contract with Lufthansa expired. The pilots say
altogether these increases would amount to a rise of nearly 20
percent on current pay.
Lufthansa had proposed an increase of 4.4 percent in two
instalments in 2016 and 2017, plus a one-off payment worth 1.8
months' pay.
($1 = 0.9404 euros)
