BERLIN Feb 2 Union Verdi is calling for a 5.5
percent pay rise for the 50,000 workers it represents at the
various divisions of German airline Lufthansa, it said
on Monday.
Lufthansa employs around 118,000 people in total, and is in
negotiations with various groups of staff as it tries to cut
costs to compete with low-cost carriers Ryanair and
easyJet as well as Gulf carriers such as Emirates.
A row with pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit
over retirement benefits and low-cost expansion remains
unresolved. The carrier also last month agreed to mediation in a
labour dispute with cabin crew represented by union UFO.
Verdi represents ground staff and cabin crew, plus employees
at other parts of the business such as maintenance arm Lufthansa
Technik. It said Lufthansa employees had played their part in
restructuring efforts.
"Now it's time to give them something back," Verdi board
member Christine Behle said in a statement.
It also rejected a request by Lufthansa to discuss
retirement benefits as part of this year's pay talks.
Lufthansa described the call for a 5.5 percent pay increase
as excessive, saying: "It does not reflect the tough competitive
situation of the Lufthansa group and its business units."
Verdi said the increase was comparable to pay demands in
other sectors such as the metalworking and electronics
industries.
