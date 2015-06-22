* Flight attendants' union threatens strike from July 1
* More strike days to be announced thereafter
* Dispute adds to Lufthansa's conflict with pilots
By Peter Maushagen and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 22 German airline Lufthansa
faces a June 30 deadline to make concessions to cabin
crew over pay and pensions or suffer further strikes that would
compound the effects of a costly dispute with its pilots.
Lufthansa has been in protracted talks with various staff
groups as it seeks to bring down costs and revise pension
schemes, to better compete with low-cost airlines and expanding
Middle Eastern rivals.
The UFO flight attendants' union said on Monday its members
would strike on July 1 if an agreement was not reached with
Lufthansa by then. Further one-day strikes would follow that
could last to Sept. 16, disrupting travel over the lucrative
peak summer season, the union added.
"Everyone ... will have the chance to opt for modes of
transport other than Lufthansa on the days for which we are to
announce strikes," UFO head Nicoley Baublies told a news
conference.
UFO, which represents 19,000 cabin crew at Lufthansa, said
on Saturday it would not resume talks with the company after
mediation failed.
Lufthansa says that low interest rates mean it can no longer
afford the retirement scheme it offers to cabin crew. The costs
of the scheme - to the tune of 3.7 billion euros last year - are
of particular concern for the airline because cabin crew can
take early retirement from the age of 55 due to the strains of
frequent flying.
It wants employees to siphon off more of their own salary
for pension assets.
UFO wants to keep much of the current retirement scheme.
The airline said it remained ready to talk.
"We call on UFO to use its self-imposed June 30 deadline for
a constructive way forward and to actually engage with us in the
proposed discussions. Our joint goal must be to avoid strikes
under all circumstances," a spokesman said in a written
statement.
Lufthansa has already been hit by over a dozen walk-outs
over the last year by its pilots, who are also in talks over
pension benefits and pay and are now also in a mediation
process, ruling out strikes until the end of July.
The carrier's stock pared gains to trade up 1.1 percent at
1140 GMT, while Germany's blue chip DAX index was up
2.8 percent.
Strikes by pilots will cost Lufthansa 100 million euros
($111 million) in lost profit and bookings in the first half of
2015, the company said last month.
