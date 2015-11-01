* Union to announce next steps on Monday
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 1 Talks between Lufthansa
and its main cabin crew union have failed, the union
said late on Saturday, raising the prospect of more strikes at
the German carrier.
Lufthansa is in talks with various staff groups as it seeks
to cut costs in order to compete better with low-cost carriers
and Gulf rivals.
A long-running dispute with its pilots over pay and
conditions has already resulted in more than a dozen strikes
over a period of 18 months. Strikes so far this year have cost
Lufthansa 130 million euros ($143 million) in lost profit.
The cabin crew union, which represents 19,000 staff, had
given Lufthansa until Nov. 1 to put forward a better offer in
long-running talks over pay, retirement benefits and working
conditions.
Despite a constructive start to talks over the weekend,
Lufthansa refused to reconfirm agreements it had previously made
verbally, Nicoley Baublies, head of the union, told Reuters.
"Strikes are a possibility," Baublies said, adding that the
union would announce its next course of action on Monday. The
union had previously threatened strikes over the summer, but
agreed to restart talks after Lufthansa made some compromises.
Lufthansa said on Sunday that the offer it had made for
retirement provisions was the best it could do without worsening
its cost position further.
Bettina Volkens, head of personnel at the group, said the
company could not make any compromises that did not lead to cost
cuts.
"We have good results this year, but we haven't solved our
structural problems," Volkens said.
Lufthansa earlier this week said it expected to make an
operating profit of 1.75-1.95 billion euros this year, which
would be the highest in its history, although it was helped by
low fuel prices and a good summer for travel demand in Europe.
