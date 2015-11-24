* Union says trying to defuse situation with management
BERLIN Nov 24 The main cabin crew union at
Lufthansa is working with the airline's management to
find a way to ease tensions and ward off the strikes that the
union has threatened for the end of this week.
The union, UFO, on Monday called for a fresh round of
strikes starting on Thursday and Friday and continuing on
Monday, if Lufthansa did not show more willingness to deal
directly with the union in a long-running and increasingly
bitter row over early retirement and pensions.
"We are trying to defuse the situation with Lufthansa
management in order to possibly call off the strikes," union
head Nicoley Baublies said in a statement on Tuesday, adding
that more information would be made available on Wednesday.
The cabin crew union staged a week-long strike, the longest
in the carrier's history, earlier this month, resulting in the
cancellation of about 4,700 flights.
On the final day of the strike, UFO said Lufthansa must
change the way it deals with its staff.
Lufthansa, trying to cut costs to better cope with low-cost
rivals in Europe and Gulf carriers on long-haul routes, has also
seen a series of costly walkouts by its pilots over the last 18
months.
Last week, in a bid to improve relations with labour,
Lufthansa invited UFO and two other unions representing pilots
and ground staff to a roundtable to be held on Dec 2 to discuss
jobs and pension issues that have caused tension.
In a letter to management in response, the cabin crew union
complained that Lufthansa management was communicating via the
press, rather than with the union directly, and that Lufthansa
had determined the time and topics for the roundtable without
discussing it with the other parties.
Lufthansa declined to comment on the new talks on Tuesday.
Lufthansa shares were down 4.5 percent on Tuesday, following
other travel stocks lower in the wake of a U.S. travel
alert and as the downing of a Russian warplane near the Syrian
border added to geopolitical tensions.
