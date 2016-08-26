FRANKFURT Aug 26 Lufthansa is
optimistic it will be able to resolve a dispute over pay and
conditions with its pilots this year, the carrier's chief
executive said.
Lufthansa is trying to bring costs down and reduce its
pension deficit as it battles tough competition from low cost
carriers and leaner long-haul rivals.
However, talks with the pilots' union for new contracts for
5,000 pilots broke down earlier this month and have so far not
resumed.
Earlier this week, the carrier's main cabin crew union
approved a new deal on pay, conditions and a new pension scheme,
meaning contracts are now agreed with two of the airline's three
major staff groups.
"This year we said we wanted to put an end to pay disputes
with our staff," CEO Carsten Spohr told journalists at an event
in Frankfurt.
"We've achieved two out of three, and I remain optimistic
that we will start talks again and be able to agree new
contracts for the third group."
