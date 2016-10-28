BERLIN Oct 28 German cabin crew union UFO has
offered new talks to management at Lufthansa's
Eurowings and Germanwings, a day after a 24-hour strike forced
the budget carriers to cancel hundreds of flights, the union
said.
"We are giving the parties the opportunity to avert further
strikes next week," UFO board member Nicoley Baublies told
Reuters on Friday.
Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have embarked on a series of
strikes over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce
costs in order to compete with low-cost rivals and long-haul
carriers with leaner cost bases.
This week's strike was called after talks on new contracts
collapsed between UFO and Eurowings, a regional carrier that
Lufthansa is using as a basis to expand its budget offering.
Increasing pressure on the group, the union also called a
strike for staff at Germanwings, which is being merged with
Eurowings. It cited a lack of agreement on part-time contracts,
which Eurowings described as absurd.
UFO has threatened that it would call for two more days of
strikes next week if management did not change its stance.
Eurowings, which put forward a new offer last week that
includes an average pay increase of around 7 percent, has said
it was prepared to resume talks at any time.
