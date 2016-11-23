(Refiles to fix spelling in paragraph 5)
BERLIN Nov 23 Lufthansa pilots in
Germany began a two-day strike on Wednesday, grounding hundreds
of flights at one of Europe's largest carriers in a bid to
increase pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute.
The pilot's union initially called a walkout for 24 hours
for Wednesday, but after two courts rejected attempts by
Lufthansa to halt the strike, the union extended the strike for
a further 24 hours until Friday.
The strike is the 14th to hit the airline in its row with
the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union.
The airline said it had cancelled 876 of roughly 3,000
flights scheduled for Wednesday, affecting about 100,000
passengers.
Lufthansa, which expects the strike will cost 7-9 million
euros ($7.4-9.6 million) a day, will give details of Thursday's
cancellations later on Wednesday. It added that the call to
extend the walkout was "completely incomprehensible".
The strike started at midnight and affects flights departing
from German airports, including 51 long-haul flights.
Flights by Lufthansa's other airlines, including
Germanwings, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels
Airlines, will not be affected, Lufthansa said.
Lufthansa has called on the pilots to enter mediation, which
has been rejected by their union because it is first seeking a
better offer from management as a basis for talks.
The union wants an average increase of 3.7 percent in pay
for 5,400 pilots in Germany over a five-year period from 2012.
However, Lufthansa, which is trying to cut costs to fend off
increased competition from low-cost carriers and leaner Gulf
rivals, has offered a 2.5 percent increase over the six years
until 2019.
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kim Coghill)