FRANKFURT Nov 29 German airline Lufthansa
cancelled hundreds of flights on Tuesday as its pilots
started two days of strikes amid a long-running pay dispute that
has cost the German flagship carrier hundreds of millions of
euros since early 2014.
The walkout affects short-haul flights departing across
Germany on Tuesday, forcing Lufthansa to cancel 816 out of
around 3,000 planned flights. The pilots have also announced
plans to strike on short- and long-haul flights on Wednesday.
Lufthansa has offered to increase the pilots' pay by 4.4
percent in two instalments and make a one-off payment worth 1.8
months' pay. Union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) wants an average
annual pay rise of 3.7 percent for 5,400 pilots over a five-year
period backdated to 2012.
VC rejected the latest pay offer from Lufthansa late on
Friday and has also rebuffed a bid for mediation.
"For mediation you need an offer that can be the basis of
negotiations," VC board member Alexander Gerhard-Madjidi told
Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday. "Lufthansa has not made such
an offer."
He said including demands for concessions in return for a
wage increase, Lufthansa's offer worked out to a 15 percent pay
cut.
Last week, Lufthansa had to cancel nearly 2,800 flights
during a four-day walkout from Wednesday that affected more than
350,000 passengers, the 14th walkout in the dispute.
