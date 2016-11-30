FRANKFURT Nov 30 Lufthansa said it
had made a new offer to its pilots to end walkouts that are
forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and
costing it million of euros a day.
It said it was still offering an increase in wages by 4.4
percent in two instalments as well as a one-off payment but said
this latest offer was no longer linked to any other terms and
conditions.
It had previously demanded that pilots agree to a change to
their pension scheme in return for wage increases.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)