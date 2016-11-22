FRANKFURT Nov 23 Germany's pilot union said it
planned another 24-hour walkout at Lufthansa on
Thursday, after strikes announced for Wednesday led to the
cancellation of roughly a third of all flights of the German
airline.
The union in a statement said all of Lufthansa's short and
long-haul flights out of Germany will be affected by the
continued industrial action, planned to run until 2259 GMT on
Thursday.
The strike is the 14th to hit the airline in its
long-running pay dispute with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC)
union.
Lufthansa said Wednesday's strike has resulted in the
cancellation of 876 of roughly 3,000 flights, affecting about
100,000 passengers and the airline's chief executive said
walkouts would cost the airline high single-digit million euro
amounts each day.
The union announced the latest strikes following a German
court's rejection of an injunction Lufthansa had asked for to
halt strikes last-minute on Tuesday night.
