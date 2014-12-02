BRIEF-Guoguang Electric sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 775 pct to 825 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 775 percent to 825 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 36 million yuan
(Corrects second graf to show medium-haul not affected)
BERLIN Dec 2 Pilots at Deutsche Lufthansa AG said they would strike again on Thursday on long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day stoppage on Monday and Tuesday stranded thousands of travellers.
The union said in a statement that short and medium-haul flights and those of low-cost carrier Germanwings would not be affected by the action on Thursday.
The strike, the ninth this year in a dispute over an early retirement scheme, forced Germany's flagship airline to cancel close to half of all scheduled flights for Monday and Tuesday, affecting about 150,000 passengers. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 775 percent to 825 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 36 million yuan
* Says its Q1 net profit down 46.8 percent at 117.6 million yuan ($17.09 million)