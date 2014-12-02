(Corrects second graf to show medium-haul not affected)

BERLIN Dec 2 Pilots at Deutsche Lufthansa AG said they would strike again on Thursday on long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day stoppage on Monday and Tuesday stranded thousands of travellers.

The union said in a statement that short and medium-haul flights and those of low-cost carrier Germanwings would not be affected by the action on Thursday.

The strike, the ninth this year in a dispute over an early retirement scheme, forced Germany's flagship airline to cancel close to half of all scheduled flights for Monday and Tuesday, affecting about 150,000 passengers.