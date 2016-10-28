* Lufthansa's Eurowings, union UFO to hold talks on Sunday
* Eurowings says mediation would be best to resolve dispute
* Germanwings has separately asked UFO for talks
* UFO has threatened two more days of strikes next week
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Lufthansa's budget
airline Eurowings and cabin crew union UFO have agreed to hold
talks on Sunday to try to resolve a years-long dispute over pay
and working conditions and avert further strikes.
Eurowings said on Friday it aimed to hammer out an agreement
with UFO quickly, adding mediation would be the best way to
achieve this.
Lufthansa's Germanwings unit, which is being merged with
Eurowings, has separately asked UFO to resume talks next week,
Eurowings said.
Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have embarked on a series of
strikes over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce
costs in order to compete with low-cost rivals and long-haul
carriers with leaner cost bases.
On Thursday, cabin crew staged a 24-hour walkout at both
Eurowings and Germanwings after talks on new contracts at
Eurowings collapsed, forcing the two budget carriers to cancel
hundreds of flights.
UFO has threatened to call for two more days of strikes next
week.
Eurowings put forward a new offer last week that includes an
average pay increase of around 7 percent. At Germanwings, UFO
said it has failed to reach an agreement on part-time contracts.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark
Potter)