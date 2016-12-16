FRANKFURT Dec 16 Cabin crew union UFO said on
Friday that three-way talks with Lufthansa's budget
carrier Eurowings and fellow union Verdi over pay and working
conditions had failed.
Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have gone on strike several
strikes over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce
costs in order to compete with low-cost rivals and long-haul
carriers with leaner cost bases.
UFO has been trying to agree new contracts for Eurowings
staff in Germany for two years and staged industrial action last
month that forced the carrier to cancel hundreds of flights.
Eurowings had put forward an offer that included an average
pay increase of around 7 percent.
The carrier reached an agreement with Verdi earlier this
month, but UFO said on Friday it had sought to strike a deal
that both unions could live with.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)