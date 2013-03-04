FRANKFURT, March 4 German union Verdi could call on 33,000 workers at flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa to go on strike in a dispute over wages and job security.

In talks that started last week, Verdi is demanding a 5.2 percent increase in wages for 12 months as well as a commitment by Lufthansa to safeguard jobs.

Lufthansa, which has frozen investments and cut jobs to compete with rivals, has said it wants to freeze pay and ask employees to work one hour more per week.

"We see this counter demand as a clear challenge to employees and will fight it with all available force. That includes strikes as a last resort," a spokesman for Verdi said on Monday after Lufthansa reiterated its demands.

Lufthansa management board member Stefan Lauer said in employee newsletter Lufthanseat, published earlier on Monday, that Verdi's demands did not match Lufthansa's current financial situation and would not help the company survive fierce competition in the airline industry.

"We cannot talk about raising wages with the knowledge that some workers will lose their jobs at Lufthansa," he said.

Lufthansa and Verdi are negotiating wages for about 33,000 employees on the ground, at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems and catering unit LSG Sky Chefs. Talks started last week and are due to continue on March 22.

Europe's established airlines, hit by competition from discount carriers and Gulf rivals, are restructuring their businesses to reduce costs. Among others, Lufthansa is shedding 3,500 jobs and Air France-KLM is cutting about 5,000.

Lufthansa agreed to raise the wages of cabin crew by almost 4 percent over a two-year period after a series of strikes in September forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights and lowered operating profit by 33 million euros.

Lufthansa has a total of about 118,000 employees. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)