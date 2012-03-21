Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT, March 21 Lufthansa Cargo said Jade Cargo, its joint venture in China, is preparing to restart flight operations, and it saw no additional financial burden from the venture in 2012 after having found a partner for restructuring.
Jade Cargo's flights were grounded in January as its owners held talks on financing. It announced at the end of February that Chinese transportation group UniTop had agreed to come on board as a partner.
Lufthansa Cargo also said on Wednesday it hoped to improve earnings by a minimum of 70 million euros a year from 2015 as part of the SCORE savings programme being carried out across the Lufthansa group. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.