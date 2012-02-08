FRANKFURT Feb 8 Lufthansa Cargo will
cease diverting flights via Cologne to skirt a night flying ban
at its Frankfurt hub as the attempt has proven uneconomical,
the company said on Wednesday.
The company, a unit of German flagship airline Deutsche
Lufthansa, had introduced a stopover in Cologne/Bonn
for flights over Russia and China to comply with the ban, which
was imposed in October after the winter schedule had already
been agreed.
With the new summer flight plan on March 25, it has been
able to negotiate new daytime slots from Frankfurt, Germany's
largest airport, and will also return a freighter to the hub
from Cologne, which it had stationed there to serve North
American routes.
Opponents of night flights welcomed the news, saying it
proved that Lufthansa Cargo did not need night flights.
"Freight in Frankfurt does not need the night, but people in
the Rhine-Main area do need their sleep," local Green politician
Tarek Al-Wazir said.
Lufthansa Cargo said the ban between 11pm and 5am local time
is costing it 40 million euros ($53 million) a year and has lost
it a huge amount of customers, as it means specialist freight
can no longer arrive in the United States early in the morning.
"It's not a sign that we're giving up on night flights," a
spokesman said. "If the court allows night flights, then we
could start them up again in June or July."
An administrative court in Leipzig is due to rule in March
whether the night flight ban should stay in place.
Lufthansa Cargo transported around 1.9 million tonnes of
freight and mail in 2011. Among the consignments being flown
into Frankfurt in 2012 will be 30 million roses for Valentine's
Day, it said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
