FRANKFURT, April 4 The cargo arm of German
airline Lufthansa, hardest hit by a night flight ban
announced for its Frankfurt home on Wednesday, will wait out the
summer before making a final decision on investments in
Frankfurt.
"The decision will probably come towards the end of the
third quarter. We have to see how customers react to the new
summer flight plan," Lufthansa Cargo Chief Executive Karl
Garnadt said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa Cargo previously said investments of up to 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) rested on whether a court would
uphold a ban on flights between 11 pm and 5 am that has been in
place since the end of October.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
