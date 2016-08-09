BERLIN Aug 9 German airline Lufthansa has acquired the remaining 51 percent of express logistics company time:matters as part of a restructuring of its air freight business, it said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Lufthansa Cargo declined to comment on the price paid for the stake held by Munich-based financial investor Aheim Capital and time:matters management.

time:matters was founded by Lufthansa Cargo in 2002 before a management buyout in 2007.

"time:matters has established itself in recent years as the leading specialist for same-day delivery and emergency logistics in Europe," Lufthansa Cargo CEO Peter Gerber said in a statement.

The express logistics company has more than tripled its revenue to over 65 million euros ($72 mln) since 2006. It will be kept as an independent company, Lufthansa Cargo said.

Lufthansa Cargo swung to an adjusted EBIT loss of 45 million euros in the first six months of this year and is currently undergoing a restructuring as it battles fierce competition and overcapacity in the air freight market.

As part of the restructuring Lufthansa Cargo is cutting jobs and launching new services, such as taking bookings directly from individuals, not just companies, to send bulky goods internationally by air, and offering a new budget service for standard cargo. ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)