COPENHAGEN, March 28 Copenhagen Airport
aims to double its cargo capacity to 1,000,000 tonnes
annually by creating a 170,000 square metres business park by
the airport, it said on Tuesday.
* The company will continue its "excellent discussions" with
the authorities in order to make the park a reality, it said in
a statement. It did not specify a time horizon for the project
* "Denmark should aim to be the Northern European centre for
cargo and e-commerce, and a hub for the pharmaceutical and
biotech industries in Northern Europe," chief commercial officer
Peter Krogsgaard said in a statement
* Measured by value, 32 percent of Danish exports currently
leave the country by air, including in particular high-value
goods such as mink fur, pharmaceutical products and spare parts
for machinery and engines, the company said
* With the park, Denmark could also join the battle to be
the Northern European hub for major global e-commerce companies
such as Amazon and Alibaba, Copenhagen Airport
said
* The airport aims to attract 2 billion Danish crowns
($291.8 million) in investments to be used for the project,
according to Danish newspaper Berlingske
* The airport said in December it would invest 20 billion
crowns in expanding its capacity to 40 million passengers per
year from 26.6 million passengers in 2015
($1 = 6.8536 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)