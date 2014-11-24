BRIEF-Nomad Foods announces launch of senior secured notes offering
Nov 24 Jiangsu Lugang Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 25 pending announcement related to a major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uvq7u2
* Medtronic signs definitive agreement to divest a portion of its patient monitoring & recovery division to Cardinal Health for $6.1 billion