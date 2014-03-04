March 4 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 39.1 percent y/y at 1.41 billion yuan ($229.41 million)

* Says 2014 revenue from land and property sales at least 2.6 billion yuan, revenue from rental property at least 2.3 billion yuan

