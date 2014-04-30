BRIEF-CIT Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations excluding items
April 30 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 18.6 percent y/y at 265 million yuan ($42.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cev88v
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter